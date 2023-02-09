State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Acuity Brands worth $6,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 60.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 165 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 52.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total value of $739,573.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,540.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $385,399.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,429.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

NYSE AYI opened at $191.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.71 and a 52-week high of $198.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.34. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $997.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AYI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc operates as an industrial technology company, which engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. It operates through the Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls and Intelligent Spaces Group segments. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

