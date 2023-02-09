State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Alcoa worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Alcoa by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 193,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Alcoa by 5.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 16.3% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Alcoa by 86.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth about $1,947,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alcoa

Alcoa Trading Down 4.9 %

In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 180,188 shares of company stock worth $9,477,165. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AA opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 2.46. Alcoa Co. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $98.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.18%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.