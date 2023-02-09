State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 990 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Guardant Health worth $6,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.
Guardant Health Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $29.77 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $78.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health
In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guardant Health (GH)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.