State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.61 Million Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cable One were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Cable One by 26.6% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 16.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 41.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the third quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Cable One by 6.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable One Stock Performance

NYSE:CABO opened at $814.27 on Thursday. Cable One, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,586.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $747.39 and a 200-day moving average of $907.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $2.85 dividend. This represents a $11.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

In related news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $714.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,573,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,083,024. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CABO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

