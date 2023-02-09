State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $6.70 Million Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.07% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after buying an additional 16,180 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after buying an additional 28,606 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

Shares of BJ opened at $72.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $80.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 64.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 1,300 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $91,104.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,314,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $136,867.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,766 shares of company stock worth $1,509,192. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

