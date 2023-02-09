State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 392,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,141,541 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Annaly Capital Management worth $6,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 101,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $18.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.55.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

NYSE NLY opened at $23.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day moving average of $22.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.