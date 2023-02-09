State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 770 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of AGCO worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get AGCO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AGCO to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Insider Activity

AGCO Price Performance

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGCO opened at $134.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.39. AGCO Co. has a 52-week low of $88.55 and a 52-week high of $150.28. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.