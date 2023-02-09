Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 702 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.20 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.08.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $28,223,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.22.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

