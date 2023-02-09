Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 268,953 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,073 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Antero Midstream worth $2,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

NYSE:AM opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $11.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.33%.

About Antero Midstream

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing segment and Water Handling segment. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.