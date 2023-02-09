Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Douglas Emmett worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEI. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $371,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth about $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.00. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is presently 146.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

