Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 11,737 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 450.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $39.44 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.