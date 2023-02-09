Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Amedisys from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on Amedisys from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.25.

Amedisys Trading Up 1.8 %

About Amedisys

Shares of AMED stock opened at $93.58 on Thursday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.30 and a 12-month high of $179.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.