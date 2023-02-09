McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.1 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $73.79 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.56.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 61.91%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Featured Stories

