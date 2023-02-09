Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Integra LifeSciences worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 31,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 48.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,738 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 25.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 24.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $59.48 on Thursday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IART shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.33.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

