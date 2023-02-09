William Yeung Sells 836 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) insider William Yeung sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.
