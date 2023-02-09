William Yeung Sells 836 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) insider William Yeung sold 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $19,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.18. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.92 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200 day moving average of $22.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds lowered Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 64.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

