Insider Selling: Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CTO Sells $13,322.54 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) CTO Larry Steinberg sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $13,322.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 682,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,258.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $4.02 on Thursday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. Rent the Runway had a negative return on equity of 649.61% and a negative net margin of 53.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

RENT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rent the Runway from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Rent the Runway from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.55.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

