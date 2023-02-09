Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) SVP Rodney Clemente Sells 925 Shares

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) SVP Rodney Clemente sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $21,043.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Energy Recovery Price Performance

Energy Recovery stock opened at $22.32 on Thursday. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $26.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 82.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Energy Recovery in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Recovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the first quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Energy Recovery in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Energy Recovery by 64.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

