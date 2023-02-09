Roth Capital Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Roth Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.47.

Shares of SAM opened at $369.94 on Tuesday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $454.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $356.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.87 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boston Beer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

