LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RAMP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.11. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.11 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 4.83% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 7,332 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $162,183.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 112,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,294.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of LiveRamp

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Get Rating)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.