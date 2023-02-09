Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ (DCPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2027 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DCPH. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.22.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.88 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 177.53% and a negative return on equity of 63.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.51) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc acquired 1,666,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,403,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 699,071 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.