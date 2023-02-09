Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VVV. StockNews.com upgraded Valvoline from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of VVV opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

In other news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, CAO Michael S. Ryan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $29,457.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Valvoline by 4.8% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 9,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Valvoline by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

