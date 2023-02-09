TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $800.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TDG. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.42.

NYSE:TDG opened at $754.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $655.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $616.26. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $758.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,866,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,051 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

