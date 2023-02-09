Stephens Boosts BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.98 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 35.92%. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 215.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

