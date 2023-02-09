TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $810.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $710.00 to $810.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TDG. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $695.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $793.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $765.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $750.42.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $754.30 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $758.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $655.97 and its 200 day moving average is $616.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.53% and a negative return on equity of 30.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,367,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,341,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,367,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810 in the last 90 days. 7.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransDigm Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in TransDigm Group by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.