Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 3,613 Shares

Feb 9th, 2023

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total transaction of $2,890,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.6 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $749.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $800.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $735.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $701.70.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cowen raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

