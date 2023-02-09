NOV’s (NOV) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $22.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NOV. Barclays raised their price target on NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.75.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOV opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.07. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is 51.28%.

Institutional Trading of NOV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 762,999 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 108,845 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of NOV by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOV by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,935 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of NOV by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,557 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NOV by 7.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

About NOV

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.