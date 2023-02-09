NOV (NYSE:NOV) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $27.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NOV. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NOV from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NOV has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.88.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NOV in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in NOV by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NOV by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

