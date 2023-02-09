Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina Stock Down 8.0 %

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $371.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

