Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $249.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

