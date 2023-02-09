Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $249.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the life sciences company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ILMN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Illumina from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $249.80.
Illumina Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42.
Insider Activity at Illumina
In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Illumina
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
Featured Stories
