Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $235.00

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.42. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.