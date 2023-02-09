Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Lowered to $235.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Cowen raised their target price on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Illumina from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus cut Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

Shares of ILMN opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day moving average of $209.42. Illumina has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $371.16.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 96.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

