Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $290.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Argus downgraded Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.80.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.42. Illumina has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $371.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock worth $493,441 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after buying an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

