FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE FE opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.42. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

