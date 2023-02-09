Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reduced by William Blair

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for onsemi in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for onsemi’s current full-year earnings is $4.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for onsemi’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get onsemi alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on onsemi from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on onsemi from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.44.

onsemi Stock Down 2.3 %

ON opened at $83.60 on Thursday. onsemi has a twelve month low of $44.76 and a twelve month high of $86.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

onsemi announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On onsemi

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of onsemi by 348.3% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About onsemi

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.