Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,715 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cambium Networks were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 936,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after acquiring an additional 31,941 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,660,000 after acquiring an additional 17,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 736,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 47.1% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 643,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 206,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 161.4% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 526,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 325,017 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total transaction of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,526.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ronald G. Ryan sold 9,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $193,385.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,555.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $68,148.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,526.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,843 shares of company stock valued at $308,200. Company insiders own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

CMBM stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90. Cambium Networks Co. has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $562.22 million, a PE ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cambium Networks from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered Cambium Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

