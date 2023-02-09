INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Critical Review

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and INEO Tech (OTC:INEOF – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and INEO Tech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $39.70 million 0.76 $230,000.00 N/A N/A INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than INEO Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -3.21% -4.20% -3.18% INEO Tech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and INEO Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Stran & Company, Inc. and INEO Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 INEO Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 176.07%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than INEO Tech.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats INEO Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About INEO Tech

(Get Rating)

INEO Tech Corp., through its subsidiary, INEO Solutions Inc., offers location-based advertising, analytics, and theft detection platform for retailers. Its technology integrates and monetizes digital screens with theft detection sensor gates at the entrance of retail stores. The company's cloud-based platform uses Internet of Things and artificial intelligence technology to deliver digital advertising to each retail location based on the demographic mix, such as age and gender, of customer traffic at each location. It also offers INEO Welcoming Network technology through a SaaS-based solution to retail chains. INEO Tech Corp. is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.