Critical Review: Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) vs. ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA)

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) and ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.4% of Permian Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Permian Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Permian Resources and ZaZa Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permian Resources 0 1 4 0 2.80 ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Permian Resources presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.12%.

Permian Resources has a beta of 4.53, meaning that its share price is 353% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Permian Resources and ZaZa Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Permian Resources $1.69 billion 3.44 $138.18 million $1.86 5.59 ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Permian Resources has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Permian Resources and ZaZa Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permian Resources 35.15% 16.19% 11.02% ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Permian Resources beats ZaZa Energy on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About ZaZa Energy

ZaZa Energy Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

