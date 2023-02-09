HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.55. 5,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 35,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

HilleVax Stock Down 4.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 34.77 and a current ratio of 34.77.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.43. Sell-side analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in HilleVax by 9,300.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in HilleVax during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HilleVax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HilleVax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

