Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.62 and last traded at $124.01. Approximately 40,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 182,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fabrinet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.80.

Fabrinet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FN. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after acquiring an additional 794,833 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,443,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after buying an additional 172,296 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Articles

