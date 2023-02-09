IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 4.3%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.11 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 634,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,239,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on IonQ from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get IonQ alerts:

IonQ Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 11.94% and a negative net margin of 1,158.58%. The company had revenue of $2.76 million during the quarter.

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 7,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $32,356.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,315.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,082 shares of company stock valued at $88,963. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IonQ by 8.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,635,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,130,000 after buying an additional 1,037,433 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IonQ by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,115,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 306,192 shares in the last quarter. MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in IonQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,448,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 8,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,282,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,402 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.