Barclays Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $257.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $251.00 to $257.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.48.
Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.04.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.
Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.
