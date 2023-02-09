Barclays Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $257.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $251.00 to $257.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $379.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Enphase Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a neutral rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $305.48.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $218.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.04.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $3,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,077,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 153,674 shares of company stock worth $49,093,092 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

