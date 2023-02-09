Centene (NYSE:CNC) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Barclays

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CNC. StockNews.com raised Centene from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.39.

Centene Price Performance

Shares of CNC opened at $72.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $83.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Centene has a 52 week low of $68.73 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Centene’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Centene will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,944,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,562,000 after buying an additional 3,223,590 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 130.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,300,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,905,000 after buying an additional 2,438,316 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 864.1% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,017,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,995,000 after buying an additional 1,808,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $118,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Centene (NYSE:CNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.