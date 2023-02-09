Citigroup Raises SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $0.80 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 target price on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.
SelectQuote Stock Up 2.7 %
SelectQuote stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
