Citigroup Raises SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Price Target to $1.50

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $0.80 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $1.00 target price on SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 24th.

SelectQuote Stock Up 2.7 %

SelectQuote stock opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SelectQuote by 327.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 44,776 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 162.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 41,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 378.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45,630 shares in the last quarter. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

