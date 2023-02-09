Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Trading Down 4.3%

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.10. Approximately 91,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 674,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sprinklr from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.
Sprinklr Trading Down 0.1 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.91.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 308.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprinklr (CXM)
- CVS Health Corporation Is Coiled And Ready To Spring Higher
- Will The Pullback In Paycom Payoff For Investors?
- TJX Among Apparel Retailers All Dressed Up & Ready For Growth
- Daqo New Energy Charged Up For New Highs
- No Spice In Chipotle Results, Is Now The Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.