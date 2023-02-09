OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $46.00 at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut OneMain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on OneMain from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on OneMain from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point dropped their price target on OneMain to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on OneMain to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OneMain currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.31.

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. OneMain has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.73.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. OneMain had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. OneMain’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OneMain by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,500,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in OneMain by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 20,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

