The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00.

HAIN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. CL King lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.36.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $19.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,855,000 after buying an additional 4,884,204 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,798,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 369.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after buying an additional 1,680,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,172,000 after buying an additional 1,342,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,816,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,545,000 after buying an additional 880,247 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

