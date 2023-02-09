IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Barclays

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $582.00 to $590.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $514.75.

IDXX stock opened at $497.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.58 and a 200 day moving average of $396.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total value of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,286 shares of company stock worth $7,481,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

