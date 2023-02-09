AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2023

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLYGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.67.

AB Volvo (publ) Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.