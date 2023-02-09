AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 175 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 202 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AB Volvo (publ) from SEK 229 to SEK 201 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AB Volvo (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.67.

Shares of VLVLY stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. AB Volvo has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, and Group Functions and Other. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

