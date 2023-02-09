Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.04.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.91. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

