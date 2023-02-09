Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $135.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $127.04.
Fiserv Price Performance
NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $117.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.19.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,075,273.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total transaction of $847,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,947,654.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,751,044 shares of company stock valued at $178,560,418 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 58.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.
