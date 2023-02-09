Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

