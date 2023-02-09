Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target Cut to $150.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lowered shares of Illumina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.80.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $198.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.42. Illumina has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illumina

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

See Also

