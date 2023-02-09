M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDC. Raymond James lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

NYSE:MDC opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.49. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $45.93.

Insider Activity at M.D.C.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $115,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M.D.C.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter worth about $13,721,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 47.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 905,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,820,000 after acquiring an additional 290,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,807,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,813,000 after acquiring an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,670,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,391,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

